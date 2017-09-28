KRKC Cares

These days it’s impossible to turn on your television and not feel the brokenness of the world. When disaster strikes it can often leave those watching feeling helpless…. But have hope. You can help. Although we can’t even begin to imagine what these people are walking through, we CAN help them through it. Would you consider donating toward disaster relief efforts? We’ve listed a couple of websites you might want to check out, but they aren’t the ONLY websites. We encourage you to continue to keep your eyes and ears open for a project you can get behind. We know South County cares and we want you to know KRKC Cares. All our love, thoughts and prayers to those who must rebuild.

www.redcross.org

www.unicefUSA.org