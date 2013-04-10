KRKC Country is owned and operated by King City Communications and is licensed to broadcast from King City on 1490 AM and 104.9 FM.

Proud to be South County’s Country, the only country radio station you can get between Gonzales and San Lucas. 24/7 KRKC can be heard from South Salinas to North San Miguel to “the Lake.” During the day on 1490 AM we reach Paso Robles.

Local News

We focus in on serving the area we serve. When News happens in South County it’s on KRKC News with Chuck Cannon every hour weekdays from 7 to 7. His reporting, writing, anchoring and interviewing brings extensive you-can’t-get-it anywhere-else news coverage to South Monterey County.

No station anywhere, including sports stations, does as much sports broadcasting than KRKC Country. High School Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Baseball and Little League Baseball is live on the air as well as San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks and Oakland A’s games. If we could broadcast two games at once we would.