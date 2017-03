Win 4 Lower Level Tickets to Opening Night on Monday April 3th!

Opening Night includes the Rickey Henderson Field Dedication, a tribute to Hall of Fame Broadcaster Bill King, an Opening Night pennant

and a $100 Gas card from Lynn’s Too.

Sign up at Lynn’s Too, Broadway at the Light in King City.

The L.A. Hearne Company on Metz Rd in King City.

and The Gonzales Pharmacy on 4th Street.

Each location will also have a pair of opening week A’s tickets to giveaway!